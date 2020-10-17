Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of XOM opened at $34.10 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.03. The company has a market cap of $144.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

