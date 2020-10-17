Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Short Interest Up 45.2% in September

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the September 15th total of 895,500 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 248,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exponent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 3,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $264,742.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at $478,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 20,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $1,683,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,518 shares of company stock worth $2,846,868. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Exponent by 1,927.7% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exponent by 66.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. Exponent has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $84.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.29 and its 200-day moving average is $75.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Exponent had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $87.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 49.67%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

