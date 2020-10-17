Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Exelon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho lowered Exelon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.56.

NYSE:EXC opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. Exelon’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Exelon by 87.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,480,498 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $232,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,390 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Exelon by 11.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,616,439 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,053,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,475 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Exelon by 81.5% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,032,394 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $182,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,667,122 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,269,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $48,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

