Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AQUA. Citigroup upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $25.23. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 26,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $645,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 47,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $1,106,168.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,412.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,170,679 shares of company stock valued at $147,419,361. 4.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,462,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,541 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,688,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,613,000 after acquiring an additional 338,509 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,689,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,018,000 after acquiring an additional 189,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,485,000 after acquiring an additional 68,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 134,398 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

