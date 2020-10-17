Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Shares Gap Up to $1.00

Shares of Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.00, but opened at $1.10. Ever-Glory International Group shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Ever-Glory International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.11.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVK)

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

