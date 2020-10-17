Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Short Interest Up 47.0% in September

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the September 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 842,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.03%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

