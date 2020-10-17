ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Now Covered by Stephens

Analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
ESCO Technologies stock opened at $87.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.05 and its 200-day moving average is $82.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $107.10. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.00.
ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.
ESCO Technologies Company Profile
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.
