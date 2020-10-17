ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Now Covered by Stephens

Analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $87.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.05 and its 200-day moving average is $82.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $107.10. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.00.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after buying an additional 364,453 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 25,190 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

