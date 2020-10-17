Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 191.50 ($2.50).

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQN. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on Equiniti Group from GBX 173 ($2.26) to GBX 151 ($1.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Equiniti Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get Equiniti Group alerts:

EQN stock opened at GBX 118 ($1.54) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 112.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.60. Equiniti Group has a 12-month low of GBX 103.40 ($1.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 234.60 ($3.07). The firm has a market cap of $414.11 million and a PE ratio of 19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.02.

In related news, insider Guy Wakeley bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($14,371.57).

Equiniti Group Company Profile

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equiniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equiniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.