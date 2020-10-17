Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.52

Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.52 and last traded at $43.46, with a volume of 2899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.59.

Several analysts recently commented on EVA shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Enviva Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $167.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.50 million. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enviva Partners LP will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the second quarter worth about $245,000.

About Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

