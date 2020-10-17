Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) and iShares Agency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:AGZ) Financial Survey

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSE:AGZ) and Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for iShares Agency Bond ETF and Energy Recovery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iShares Agency Bond ETF 0 0 0 0 N/A Energy Recovery 0 2 1 0 2.33

Energy Recovery has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.22%. Given Energy Recovery’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Energy Recovery is more favorable than iShares Agency Bond ETF.

Risk & Volatility

iShares Agency Bond ETF has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Recovery has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iShares Agency Bond ETF and Energy Recovery’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iShares Agency Bond ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Energy Recovery $86.94 million 5.96 $10.91 million $0.18 51.67

Energy Recovery has higher revenue and earnings than iShares Agency Bond ETF.

Profitability

This table compares iShares Agency Bond ETF and Energy Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iShares Agency Bond ETF N/A N/A N/A Energy Recovery 21.51% 16.22% 12.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.8% of iShares Agency Bond ETF shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of Energy Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Energy Recovery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Energy Recovery beats iShares Agency Bond ETF on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc. provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants. The company also provides VorTeq solutions for hydraulic fracturing applications; MTeq solutions for mud pumping applications; IsoBoost systems, such as hydraulic turbo chargers, and related controls and automation systems; and IsoGen systems, including hydraulic turbines, and related controls and automation systems. It serves engineering, procurement, and construction firms that design and build large desalination plants; original equipment manufacturers; plant owners and/or operators; oil companies; exploration and production companies; and oilfield service companies. The company operates in the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It markets its products through its direct salesforce. Energy Recovery, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

