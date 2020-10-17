Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.81.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $70.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.46. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

