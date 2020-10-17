Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) PT Raised to $13.50 at TD Securities

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.73% from the stock’s current price.

ELEEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.82.

OTCMKTS ELEEF opened at $8.73 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.47.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

