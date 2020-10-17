Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Raised to $140.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s previous close.

ESTC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $94.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $120.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.90 and its 200-day moving average is $86.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.93 and a beta of 0.97. Elastic has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $127.90.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $128.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 30.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.06, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 165,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.38, for a total transaction of $15,647,354.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,121,820.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,076,742 shares of company stock worth $110,543,589 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Elastic by 475.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Elastic by 209.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 387.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 26,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Elastic by 211.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

