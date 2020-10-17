Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $204.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.33, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.40. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

