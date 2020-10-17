Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.55

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.55 and last traded at $28.47, with a volume of 2209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

The firm has a market cap of $745.88 million, a PE ratio of 175.19, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $514.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.76 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 0.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 9,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,460,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,569,000 after purchasing an additional 31,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,111,000 after purchasing an additional 65,695 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,936,000. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 599,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 158,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

