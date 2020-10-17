Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble Sells 6,250 Shares

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $140,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,945.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.39.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $126,952,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,074,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,387,000 after purchasing an additional 235,933 shares during the period. V3 Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,795,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,888,000 after purchasing an additional 855,268 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,159,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,926,000 after purchasing an additional 70,919 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,476,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after purchasing an additional 686,830 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

