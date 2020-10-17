Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Trading 5.2% Higher

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) shares traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.61. 168,698 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 147,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $90.46 million, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $33.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

