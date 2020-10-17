Dunxin Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Trading Up 29%

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF)’s stock price was up 29% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 4,018,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,401% from the average daily volume of 267,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

About Dunxin Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF)

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Dunxin Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunxin Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.