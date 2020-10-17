Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK stock opened at $92.37 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.04. The firm has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BofA Securities raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.81.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.