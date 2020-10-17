Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) Director Sells C$240,339.87 in Stock

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.52, for a total transaction of C$240,339.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,122,922.83.

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$51.95 on Friday. Dollarama Inc. has a 52 week low of C$34.70 and a 52 week high of C$53.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.99. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,861.13.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion. Analysts expect that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.2205598 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s payout ratio is 10.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on DOL. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$44.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.60.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

