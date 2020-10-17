Document Security Systems (NYSE:DSS) vs. Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Financial Analysis

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) and Document Security Systems (NYSE:DSS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.8% of Westrock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Document Security Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Westrock shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.5% of Document Security Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Westrock and Document Security Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westrock 4.37% 7.24% 2.77% Document Security Systems -21.88% -24.20% -15.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Westrock and Document Security Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westrock $18.29 billion 0.58 $862.90 million $3.98 10.30 Document Security Systems $19.41 million 1.00 -$2.89 million ($3.30) -1.27

Westrock has higher revenue and earnings than Document Security Systems. Document Security Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westrock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Westrock and Document Security Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westrock 1 3 7 0 2.55 Document Security Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Westrock currently has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.83%. Given Westrock’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Westrock is more favorable than Document Security Systems.

Volatility & Risk

Westrock has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Document Security Systems has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Westrock beats Document Security Systems on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers. This segment also provides structural and graphic design, engineering services, and automated packaging machines; resells recovered paper and other products; and offers recycling services. Its corrugated packaging products are used to provide protective packaging for the shipment and distribution of food, paper, health and beauty, other household, consumer, commercial, and industrial products. The Consumer Packaging segment manufactures and sells folding and beverage cartons, displays, dispensing, interior partitions, inserts, and labels; bleached and recycled paperboards; express mail packages for the overnight courier industry; and secondary packages and paperboard packaging for the healthcare market. This segment also manufactures and sells solid fiber and corrugated partitions and die-cut paperboard components; temporary and permanent point-of-purchase displays for the consumer products and retail markets; and lithographic laminated packaging products, as well as provides contract packing services. The Land and Development segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties primarily in Charleston, South Carolina. WestRock Company was founded in 2015 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Document Security Systems

Document Security Systems, Inc. focuses on developing and selling counterfeit prevention, brand protection, and validation of authentic print media products. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS Technology Management, and DSS International. The company emphasizes on fraud and counterfeit prevention for various forms of printed documents and digital information. It markets its primary anti-counterfeiting products and technologies under the AuthentiGuard name. Document Security Systems, Inc. holds various patents for optical deterrent technologies that provide protection of printed information from unauthorized scanning and copying. The company operates combined security printing and packaging facility, and a plastic card facility that produces secure and non-secure documents. Document Security Systems, Inc. licenses its anti-counterfeiting technologies to printers and brand-owners. In addition, the company provides cloud computing services, including disaster recovery, back-up, and data security services. Further, Document Security Systems, Inc. acquires intellectual property assets and interests in companies owning intellectual property assets for the purpose of monetizing these assets through various value-enhancing initiatives, including investments in the development and commercialization of patented technologies, licensing, strategic partnerships, and commercial litigation. Additionally, the company assists in the development and marketing of its digital authentication products in the Hong Kong market. Document Security Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

