DNB Asset Management AS Sells 647,872 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 86.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 647,872 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 312.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,499,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,079,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,179 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,963,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,342,000 after buying an additional 995,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $73,136,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALXN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $124.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $128.57.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.