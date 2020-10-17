DNB Asset Management AS Sells 36,969 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,969 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Magna International were worth $10,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Magna International during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 687.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $707,000. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MGA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Magna International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Magna International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.27.

Shares of MGA opened at $53.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.09. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $57.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.62.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.32. Magna International had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

