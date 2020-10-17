DNB Asset Management AS Sells 163,565 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 163,565 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $14,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Chemours by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in The Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chemours alerts:

NYSE:CC opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 2.32.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised The Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays raised their target price on The Chemours from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.09.

In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $56,087.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,668 shares in the company, valued at $938,934.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.