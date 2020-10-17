DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Anthem were worth $9,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Anthem by 3.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Anthem by 498.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Anthem by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $3,495,000. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP raised its position in Anthem by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 270,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.47.

NYSE ANTM opened at $296.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.63. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $309.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.