DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 5,533 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.73.

Shares of SBUX opened at $88.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.11.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

