DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 12,735 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $28,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 341,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $248,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,676,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 22.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,202,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $309,370,000 after buying an additional 592,703 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $126.81 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.38 and a 200 day moving average of $117.94. The firm has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

