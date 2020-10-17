DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 1,268 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,959 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,209 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 7.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,666 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 130.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 149,298 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $24,479,000 after purchasing an additional 84,401 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,828 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 173,386 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,428,000 after buying an additional 39,467 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.33, for a total transaction of $3,051,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 944,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,206,800.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,926,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,756 shares of company stock worth $18,569,240 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.32.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $246.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.16 and a 200 day moving average of $230.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.59 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $275.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

