DNB Asset Management AS Invests $2.99 Million in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 148.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,219,000 after acquiring an additional 36,718 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $292.06 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.53 and a fifty-two week high of $303.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.24.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $3,842,008.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,148.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

