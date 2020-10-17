DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 151.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Cerner by 53.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cerner during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cerner by 146.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.01. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $495,948.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $520,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stephens started coverage on Cerner in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.48.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

