DNB Asset Management AS Has $9.66 Million Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 61.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,058,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664,441 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.10% of Zynga worth $9,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 9.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 124,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 15,983 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Zynga by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 20,212 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Zynga by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 27.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,365,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 294,564 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zynga news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 33,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $287,113.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $117,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 860,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,113.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 369,019 shares of company stock worth $3,174,674. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Zynga from $11.50 to $13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zynga from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $518.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.07 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. Analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

