DNB Asset Management AS Has $9.54 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,163 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.10% of PTC worth $9,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $434,624,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 5,668.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 959,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,606,000 after acquiring an additional 942,441 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in PTC by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,481,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,400,000 after acquiring an additional 785,283 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,955,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,927,000 after acquiring an additional 462,569 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,481,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,055,000 after acquiring an additional 414,068 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $87.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $97.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.95 and its 200 day moving average is $78.07.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,294,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,715,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $145,429.08. Insiders sold 17,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,822 in the last ninety days. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PTC from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.64.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

