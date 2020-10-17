DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in Hershey by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 418.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

Hershey stock opened at $149.92 on Friday. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $161.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,604.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

