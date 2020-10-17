DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Campbell Soup by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 4.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Campbell Soup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 135.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.35. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $292,025.25. Insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.07.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

