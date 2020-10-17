DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in AFLAC by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 461,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 20,157 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in AFLAC by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 38,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in AFLAC by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AFLAC by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of AFLAC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AFLAC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

NYSE AFL opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $55.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.