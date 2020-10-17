DNB Asset Management AS Has $12.59 Million Stock Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned 4.09% of Willdan Group worth $12,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Willdan Group by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 112,513 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,798,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Willdan Group by 51.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 192,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 65,521 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Willdan Group by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 74,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 32,584 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.03 million, a PE ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 1.23. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $39.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $83.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.20 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

WLDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Willdan Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

