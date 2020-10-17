DNB Asset Management AS Has $10.68 Million Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 40,759 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 99,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. AXA raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 526,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,229,000 after buying an additional 79,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.94.

CVS opened at $59.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.28.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

