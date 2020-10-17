DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 70.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 753.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $200.93 on Friday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.29. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $1,180,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 450 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $71,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,002,584. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.74.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

