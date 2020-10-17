DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stake in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,895,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,718 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 10.99% of O2Micro International worth $10,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in O2Micro International by 0.6% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 956,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 37.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OIIM opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $127.80 million, a P/E ratio of 485.00 and a beta of 0.95. O2Micro International Limited has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. O2Micro International had a net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

