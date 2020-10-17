DNB Asset Management AS Grows Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 783,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,502,000 after purchasing an additional 82,676 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5,629.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 352,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,419,000 after purchasing an additional 205,503 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $147.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.31 and its 200 day moving average is $123.80. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $696,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,125,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock worth $16,048,400 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.58.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

