DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ED opened at $81.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.83 and its 200 day moving average is $75.80.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

