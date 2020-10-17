DNB Asset Management AS Buys 9,663 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Waste Management by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 27.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $115.87 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.79.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

