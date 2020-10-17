DNB Asset Management AS Buys 875 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 53.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 95.4% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In other news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 2,337 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $204,627.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,914 shares of company stock worth $3,936,572. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.03. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.42.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.