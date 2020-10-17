DNB Asset Management AS Buys 8,652 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.06% of Rockwell Automation worth $14,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK stock opened at $249.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $251.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total value of $986,128.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,420.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,378 shares of company stock worth $3,902,812. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.22.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

