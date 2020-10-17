DNB Asset Management AS Buys 6,342 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Corning by 49.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 56,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.3% in the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 3.5% in the second quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

GLW stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.20. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.84, a PEG ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $888,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $1,783,154.99. Insiders have sold 283,163 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,917 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.