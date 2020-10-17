DNB Asset Management AS Buys 4,968 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $14,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,313,533,000 after buying an additional 1,141,241 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,491,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,096,117,000 after acquiring an additional 188,508 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,796,000 after acquiring an additional 941,066 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 6.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,789,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,019,000 after purchasing an additional 113,416 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,512,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,183,000 after purchasing an additional 43,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.38.

APD stock opened at $298.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.10. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $310.73.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.