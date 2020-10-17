DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,560 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $928,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,074,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,223 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 100.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,185,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $204,758,000 after purchasing an additional 593,758 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after purchasing an additional 577,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,815,000 after buying an additional 403,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.50.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $218.75 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $224.99. The firm has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

