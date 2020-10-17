DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,721 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4,232.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 30,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.