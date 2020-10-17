DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 2,785 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Westrock were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Westrock by 321.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,898,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023,194 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westrock during the first quarter worth about $72,005,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Westrock by 0.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,860,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,630,000 after acquiring an additional 53,429 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Westrock by 130.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,069,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Westrock by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,925,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,681,000 after acquiring an additional 79,986 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Westrock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Westrock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.27.

WRK opened at $40.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.51. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

