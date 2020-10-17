DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 2,453 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,184 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Splunk by 32,404.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 789,528 shares of the software company’s stock worth $156,879,000 after purchasing an additional 787,099 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,770,516 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,934,901,000 after purchasing an additional 194,156 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,417,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Splunk by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 557,156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $110,707,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $207.20 on Friday. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPLK. Cowen increased their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Splunk from $246.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Splunk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Splunk from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.51.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $1,622,278.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,564,652.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,729,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,656 shares of company stock worth $18,856,518. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

